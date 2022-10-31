Romantic Debtors

Not Available

Detective Bang Keuk-Hyun (Lim Chang Jung) falls into debt after a loan he guaranteed for a friend becomes delinquent. Kim Mu-Ryeong (Uhm Ji-Won) works as a customer relations representative for a credit company. Her job is to go after debtors day and night. Detective Bang Keuk-Hyun is her next assignment. The few times that Det. Bang Keuk-Hyun answers Mu-Ryeong's persistent calls he berates her with profanity. The two then meet at the police station without knowing each other's identity at first ..