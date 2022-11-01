Romantic Warriors: A Progressive Music Saga

Not Available

This award-winning 95-minute documentary film highlights ten contemporary progressive music bands: Cabezas De Cera, Cheer-Accident, Deluge Grander, D.F.A., Karmakanic, La Maschera Di Cera, Oblivion Sun, Phideaux, Qui, Rob Martino. These musicians tell their stories, influences, creative process, challenges they face, and how they sell music in the era of Internet downloads. While the music’s international, cross-cultural appeal receives due coverage, the Eastern United States and the Baltimore-Philadelphia region, specifically, are acknowledged as the cradle of prog’s post-1970s artistic renaissance. This film is also about the passion and spirit of progressive music genre, its music, its festivals, and the ecosystem that supports it. The documentary won the 2011 Bronze Peer Award for Best Documentary, one of the most sought-after awards within the Mid-Atlantic film community. TIVA-DC sponsors the annual Peer Awards competition to celebrate excellence in local media.