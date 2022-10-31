Not Available

Rome and Juliet

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinema One Originals

Rome and Juliet follows the romantic journey and soul mating of two straight women caught in a web of forbidden love. Juliet (a conservative pre-school teacher) is a bride to be who befriends and hires Rome (a liberated businesswoman) as her wedding planner. As they go through the preparations, Rome and Juliet develop a deep friendship, a soulful connection and a love that is physically consummated. But conflicts arise when Marc, the groom, who is a young politician, shockingly discovers the ongoing relationship between the two women. Angered and humiliated, Marc calls off the wedding and a huge scandal explodes, leaving Rome and Juliet in a state of emotional turmoil.

Cast

Andrea Del RosarioJuliet Flores
Rafael RosellMarc
Tessie TomasCharo
Glydel MercadoAte Lia
Mico PalancaCarlo
Lui VillaruzBrent

