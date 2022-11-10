Rome in Love

Not Available

Amelia Tate was content with life, putting her dreams of acting on hold when her parents passed away, taking care of her younger sister Kathryn. But when Kathryn convinces her to audition for the lead role in the remake of Roman Holiday, Amelia’s life changes overnight. Whisked off to Rome to prepare, she’s given the actual suite Audrey Hepburn stayed in and her own personal butler. However, with fame comes a price, and the studio partners her with a handsome American journalist who has his own ambitions. Amelia and Philip clash as she struggles to keep her private life private, but as they spend time together, she starts to trust him and begins to open up. When a misunderstanding about what he’s writing is revealed, Amelia will have to question whether this revelation will ruin her happily ever after.