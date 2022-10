Not Available

Romeo is a romantic Bengali film directed by Sujit Mondol and starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in lead roles with Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Laboni Sarkar, Koushik Banerjee in supporting roles, whilst the music was scored by critically acclaimed Jeet Ganguly. The film was released on 4 November 2011. It is an official remake of the Telugu movie Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam. It was a flop for Dev after a long time.