Romeo & Juliet - The Royal Ballet

Ballet superstar Carlos Acosta dances as one of the two `starcrossed lovers' in Shakespeare's timeless tragedy-- presented in the classic Kenneth MacMillan choreography and beautifully staged by the Royal Ballet. In this perennial favourite, Carlos Acosta dances alongside his regular partner, the Spanish ballerina, Tamara Rojo-- a celebrated stage partnership which currently has no equal. The drama of the doomed lovers is set against the ravishing sets and costumes designs of Nicholas Georgiadis.