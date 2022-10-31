Not Available

Manu Krishnan (Dileep) is a male nurse in a reputed hospital. He is the Son of Ratheesh Kumar (Cochin Haneefa), a film junior artist. He has a special relationship with Dr. Priya (Vimala Raman), but is also in love with Leena (Samvrutha Sunil), the star contestant in the popular music reality show. Manu later in search of a job goes to an Agraharam to take care of a mentally ill patient and a girl from the Agraharam, Bhama (Sruthi Lakshmi) falls in love with him. Now the three girls want to marry Manu but none of their parents want to have Manu as son-in-law. The rest of the movie is about the trouble Manu has to take when the three meet and whom does he marry.