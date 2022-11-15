Romeo+Rinjani

Not Available

Romeo (Deva Mahenra), photographer, is always changing his girlfriend. Romeo has trauma to the wedding after the divorce of his father (Gary Isaac) and mother (Donna Aaron) when he was seven years old. One day Raline (Kimberly Ryder) Romeo’s lover, says that she is pregnant! Raline asks Romeo to marry her. Romeo decides to marry Raline. But, he will first complete the contract to take photos of Mount Rinjani. On the way to Rinjani, Romeo meets with Sharon (Alexa Key), who has the same principle of life. Sharon does not believe in marriage and also have an adventurous spirit. Arriving at Rinjani, Romeo seduces Sharon, and invites her to swim in the lake.