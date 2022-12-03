Not Available

Romey & Jules is the story of a forbidden romance between a Clown and a Mime. Jules, set to wed Cappy the Mime in a marriage arranged by her upper crust family, met and fell in love with Romey, a lowly clown who tended the garden at her family's estate. Romey, forced to leave town after their secret romance was revealed, pined for his Jules and vowed to return and rescue her from the fate of marrying a mime she did not love. Our story finds the lovers in the midst of their escape, holed up in the seedy Clowntown Motel. Unbeknownst to them, Cappy has enlisted the services of Ty Baltimore, a relentless, battle-scarred private detective to help track down Jules and bring her home, by any means necessary. Will Romey and Jules live happily ever after or will their love end in tragedy?