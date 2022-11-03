1924

Romola

  • Drama
  • History

December 5th, 1924

In Renaissance Florence, a Florentine trader meets a shipwrecked stranger, who introduces himself as Tito Melema, a young Italianate-Greek scholar. Tito becomes acquainted with several other Florentines, including Nello the barber and a young girl named Tessa. He is also introduced to a blind scholar named Bardo de' Bardi, and his daughter Romola. As Tito becomes settled in Florence, assisting Bardo with classical studies, he falls in love with Romola.

Cast

Dorothy GishTessa
William PowellTito Melema
Ronald ColmanCarlo Bucellini
Frank PugliaAdolfo Spini
Amelia SummervilleBrigida
Carlo DuseBargello

