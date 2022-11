Not Available

The history of Rome revisited by the group of Bagaglino (Franco, Montesano, Castellacci and Pingitore). Romulus kills Remus, but also manages to get rid of him. The sister continues to bother him in the ghost robes. When Romulus founded Rome and abducted the Sabine, dies, hell, he is received, needless to say, the petulantissimo Remo.