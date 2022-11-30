Ron Ford's Monster History 101

Not Available

Sign up for MONSTER HISTORY 101 - seven short horror films by S.O.V. pioneer Ron Ford. There’s room for one more in class, but don’t be late! Professor Mac Cobb – the world’s leading authority on monsterology – will take you on an educational tour of monsters through the ages. You will study seven unnerving tales of horror and monsters in chronological order, from medieval days to the present. You will learn about the fearsome Keeper of the Tree of Knowledge, the soulless and damned Plat-Eye from the deep South, the decadent Mr. Hyde and his hedonistic mate, a cursed and raging werewolf of the old west, a suggestive fungoid something stuck to a wall like a slug, and other unearthly horrors – They are all on the syllabus. Enroll now!