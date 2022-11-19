Ron James: Quest for the West

Not Available

Quest for the West is a full tilt, comedic homage to the lure of 'The Promised Land', during Alberta and Saskatchewan’s centennial year, performed by Canada’s number one selling comedian, Ron James. His poetically charged, kinetically driven performance, delivers an eclectic collection of side splitting bits, covering a 100 year timeline... from sod busting pioneers, to twenty-first century foot soldiers in the Fort 'McMoney' oil patch, all come west looking to reap the boons in a land where Opportunity’s shining bright as a new dream!