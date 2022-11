Not Available

Majesty is the seventh Christian worship music album recorded by Ron Kenoly. For this album, Kenoly recorded the album live from Liberty University's Vines Center in Lynchburg. This was one of two albums to be recorded there (God Is Good – Worship with Don Moen was the other), and was released in 1998 by Integrity/Hosanna! Music. The title of the album comes from the Jack Hayford penned song of the same name, which is used to open the album.