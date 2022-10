Not Available

Ron "Tater Salad" White has been Drunk In Public. He tried to Fix Stupid. No one argues he has Behavioral Problems, and now he is " A Little Unprofessional." With cigar in one hand and a glass of scotch in the other, the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alum delivers 80 hilarious minutes of all new material with his signature, irreverent storytelling style and the best comedic timing in the business. Filmed live at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX.