Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops was released Tuesday (Oct. 11) on DVD. Taped at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House before a crowd of troops and their families from Fort Campbell, Ky., the show raised money for the Armed Forces Foundation. The DVD features comedy sets from comedians White, Robert Hawkins, Vic Henley, Kathleen Madigan, Alex Reymundo and Tim Wilson and musical performances from Rascal Flatts, Margo Rey and John Oates