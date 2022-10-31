Not Available

The Reagan Era was marked with names, triumphs and tragedy that made history that became the fabric of American life and memory: Iran-Contra the Cold War the Solidarity Movement and the candle in the White House window Pan Am 103 the Challenger disaster Beirut Libya. Ronald Reagan's speeches were inspired lectures that informed the nation - sometimes angry, sometimes confused, and sometimes frightened of the next steps their government would take. Ronald Reagan: An American Journey is a collection of these dialogues, creating a portrait of the man Time magazine named as one of the 100 Most Important People of the 20th century.