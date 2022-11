Not Available

This collection of 12 notable speeches by the cherished former president Ronald Reagan recounts his two terms in office. Beginning with his presidential nomination in 1980 and ending with his stirring goodbye in 1988, it includes such historic moments as his 1987 "Berlin Wall" address and his "Soviet-U.S. Summit" speech. It's a unique look at a unique man that truly showcases Reagan's remarkable ability to lead during a pivotal time in history.