Not Available

In the world of football, there seems only two camps when it comes to the greatest player. If you ask 100 soccer fans who that person is, chances are 50 of them will say Cristiano Ronaldo and 50 will say Lionel Messi. In this unique documentary, we examine these two superstars' moves, talent and ability. We hear from the rabid fans, interview the experts and debate which player is the best in modern football.