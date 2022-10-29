Not Available

This visually stunning short film set in the rural wheat belt of Western Australia, provides a candid insight into the life of Ronan, a 14 yr old boy who's been bullied his whole life at school. This accurate & controversial portrayal of life for someone who has fallen victim to bullying and the repercussions which exist, is told by director A.J. Carter in a unique, exposition intensive format with very little use of dialogue. Ronan's Escape presents arbitrary scenes rather than traditional storytelling which provokes audiences into discussion and interpretation of the scenes on a more personal level while reflecting on their own experiences.