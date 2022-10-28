Not Available

Ronda Rousey: Breaking Ground examines the remarkable rise of the first female champion in UFC history. Using Ronda's lifelong desire to be a superhero as a theme throughout, the program details the childhood trauma and the complicated relationship with her mother that has fueled her athletic endeavors. Featuring interviews with Ronda, her mother, her friends and coaches and UFC President Dana White, it's the first comprehensive analysis of one of professional sports true pioneers.