Not Available

Ronja Robbersdaughter

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svenska Ord

Ronya lives happily in her father's castle until she comes across a new playmate, Birk, in the nearby dark forest. The two explore the wilderness, braving dangerous Witchbirds and Rump-Gnomes. But when their families find out Birk and Ronja have been playing together, they forbid them to see each other again. Indeed, their fathers are competing robber chieftains and bitter enemies. Now the two spunky children must try to tear down the barriers that have kept their families apart for so long.

Cast

Dan HåfströmBirk
Börje AhlstedtMattis
Lena NymanLovis
Per OscarssonBorka
Med ReventbergUndis
Allan EdwallSkalle-Per

