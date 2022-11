Not Available

Filmed August 2003 in his off-season. Preparing for the 2003 IFBB Mr. Olympia contest. This dvd includes four days of his workouts, covering every bodypart. Some CRAZY lifts, in the usual Ronnie style. "Light Weight BABY!!" 160 lb Dumbbell shoulder presses, 800 lbs Squats, 2,250+ lbs Leg Presses, 495 lbs Bench Presses, 75 lbs Alternate Curls and more!! 310 lbs massive off-seasib bodyweight and workouts!