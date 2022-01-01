Ronnie Coleman: Relentless

Not Available

Filmed July 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th 2006 during his final off-season week just 13 weeks out of the 2006 IFBB Mr. Olympia. A MASSIVE bodyweight of 325 lbs! This dvd includes four days of his workouts, all bodypart covered. Also, all of his off-season meals starting 10:30 am to 3 am. We then move to September 11th, 2006, just 3 weeks out of the Mr. Olympia. You see an amazing transformation in his body. Also includes footage of his post pre-judging, post finals, and his celebration party after the Mr. Olympia contest.