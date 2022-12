Not Available

Narrated by Dan Aykroyd, this documentary tribute celebrates rock 'n' roll pioneer Ronnie Hawkins. Packed with performance footage and celebrity interviews, the program focuses on a year in Hawkins's life during which he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, then experienced an amazing recovery. Song clips include "Forty Days," "Blues Stroller," "Bittersweet," "Need Your Lovin' (Oh So Bad)," "Blue-Eyed Baby" and more.