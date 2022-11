Not Available

Well, shunt me in the gunt and call me a munt- funter – its all your favourite characters and sketches from The Ronnie Johns Half Hour, live on stage in this classic DVD. Come back to where it all began with Chopper, Poppy, Paulie and his Gnocchi, Jesus Christ, the Germans and many more. This is Australian sketch comedy at its best! It’s guaranteed to light a campfire in your pants