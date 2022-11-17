Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me

Not Available

This Mike Figgis directed film is an intimate portrait of legendary Rolling Stones musician Ronnie Wood today as an artist, musician and survivor. A man still at the cutting edge in his seventies, the film tells the story from his humble beginnings in north London, where his older brothers shaped the musical powerhouse he would become, to his unique career that has not only spanned over 50 years (so far) but also traversed some of the most influential musicians the world has ever known including The Birds, Jeff Beck, The New Barbarians, Rod Stewart, The Faces and, of course, The Rolling Stones. Ronnie guides us on a journey through his life – painting and performing, accompanied by the friends, musicians and artists who have been part of that life over the years including Damian Hirst, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Imelda May and Rod Stewart.