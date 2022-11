Not Available

Ronny Camaro is a pitiful, heartbroken, Colorado hick that thinks he can make it in LA as a Rockstar. Too bad for him he has no talent. Ronny arrives in LA strapped for cash and no pad. Ronny's pal, Mick, shows Ronny how to live in LA for free by gathering a harem of women. Mick gives Ronny the secret pheromone formula to attract women. Ronny successfully gathers his harem, but his harem changes into a nagging group of angry women.