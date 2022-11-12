Ron's Gone Wrong

The story of the wonderful walking, talking, digitally connected bot that sweeps the world becoming every kid’s new Best Friend. But when an eleven-year-old boy ends up with one that doesn’t work, his attempts to teach it become a hilarious, heart-warming exploration of what real friendship means in a world of algorithms and social media.
|Zach Galifianakis
|Ron (voice)
|Jack Dylan Grazer
|Barney (voice)
|Olivia Colman
|Donka (voice)
|Ed Helms
|Barney's dad (voice)
|Justice Smith
|Marc (voice)
|Rob Delaney
|Andrew (voice)
