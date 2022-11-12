Not Available

Ron's Gone Wrong

  • Animation
  • Science Fiction
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Locksmith Animation

The story of the wonderful walking, talking, digitally connected bot that sweeps the world becoming every kid’s new Best Friend. But when an eleven-year-old boy ends up with one that doesn’t work, his attempts to teach it become a hilarious, heart-warming exploration of what real friendship means in a world of algorithms and social media.

Cast

Zach GalifianakisRon (voice)
Jack Dylan GrazerBarney (voice)
Olivia ColmanDonka (voice)
Ed HelmsBarney's dad (voice)
Justice SmithMarc (voice)
Rob DelaneyAndrew (voice)

