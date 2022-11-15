Not Available

Rooftop Refugee is a comedy that follows Martha as she attends her daughter Kylie's annual summer performance. The event is thrown into chaos by Mehdi, a young Syrian refugee boy who is threatening to jump from the school rooftop. And since it is much more exciting to solve other peoples' problems than your own, the parents who have gathered themselves next to Martha in the schoolyard have one mission: To make the boy come down from the roof. And even more important: To use the opportunity to spread their views on the world.