During the economic crisis ravaging Spain during 2010, Leo and his friends enjoy a convenient charging situation unemployment insurance. In his thirty discouraged by the working environment, spend their days visiting different city rooftops randomly chosen to spend the hours doing nothing. Amid the current apathy and evasion, Leo discover that perhaps never before stopped to think about what he really want. The relationship with his girlfriend Ana and her best friend Mario mark the beat of its evolution to the point where he have to decide whether to continue the same old life, or change follow his instincts and take own initiative.