Room 205 of Fear

Katrine is excited to be moving into her own dorm room at university, leaving her over-protected father and the memory of her breakdown behind her. Enjoying her new found freedom things soon turn ugly though as she falls foul of the local ‘in’ crowd, who start to bully her. Katrine discovers that this group were responsible for the death of the previous occupant of the room, who is now out for revenge and becomes trapped in the middle of this nightmare. Inspired by (but in no way a copy of) Candyman and Ringu, Room 205 is an effective chiller that oozes tension as it builds to its shocking climax.