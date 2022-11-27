Not Available

Do not disturb! In this sequel to the award-winning short Handcuffs (2009), seductive duo Natalia Paris & Paco Roca return to their dark playground; this time seeking a third party. Room 33 is about the sexiness of travel, intimacy with complete strangers, and the allure of what happens behind closed doors. To celebrate it’s grand opening, Barcelona’s Camper Hotel invited six filmmakers to shoot a 7-minute film, to be presented in a mini film festival. There were two conditions for the challenge – the directors only had 24 hours to film, and had complete artistic freedom for that space of time. Transforming this modern, plush boutique space into a dreamy Love Hotel, Erika Lust took the opportunity to shoot a steamy ménage à trois.