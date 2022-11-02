Not Available

Room 36 is a low-budget British thriller shot in black-and-white from director Jim Groom. Hit man Conner is supposed to meet MP Helen Woods in a hotel room to exchange money for microfilm. Things get really messed up when a call girl accidentally arrives in room 38 instead of room 36. Starring Paul Herzberg, Portia Booroff, and Brian Murphy. Room 36 premiered at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. ~ Andrea LeVasseur, Rovi