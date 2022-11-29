Not Available

The truth is that stories just happen, through the magic that connects all humans and which attracts even strangers to one another: it's the force of attraction towards others. And so it goes that we share intense experiences with people we meet by chance and never see again, or with those that remain forever, or with others who have yet to decide whether to stay or go. The basic condition for all this is the chance to be intimate". Some Strangers have gone on a blind date in a hotel room in Naples and have shared their personal stories with someone they have never heard of and never met before. The film shows that it's not necessary to be relatives, friends or lovers to share private truth and personal emotions. Room 431 celebrates ordinary's people daily life.