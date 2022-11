Not Available

Smedley, manager of the "Snowtel" where Chilly Willy is visiting, notices Chilly has not paid his bill. When Chilly still refuses to pay, Smedley tries various methods of evicting him but all his attempts are thwarted either by Chilly or his own ineptitude. Eventually, the scenario culminates in Smedley chasing Chilly outside with Chilly tricking him into running into a whale's mouth.