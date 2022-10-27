Not Available

Room of Death

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Centre Régional des Ressources Audiovisuelles (CRRAV)

While on a joyride with the headlights turned off, two men hit and kill another man carrying a satchel full of money. The two men decide to take the money and throw the body into a pond and bury the money in a coal hill. The next morning the police discover the body of a kidnapped 12-year blind girl, Melody, in a warehouse near the site of the hit-and-run. They determine that the kidnapper saw the girl's father bringing the ransom to him and also witnessed the hit-and-run and the men stealing the ransom.

Cast

Éric CaravacaMoreno
Gilles LelloucheSylvain
Jonathan ZaccaïVigo
Céline SalletteAnnabelle
Laurence CôteAlex
Jean-François StéveninLéon

View Full Cast >

Images