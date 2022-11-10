Not Available

Room on the Broom

  • Family
  • Animation

Studio

Magic Light Pictures

Animated film based on the wonderful children's picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The story of a kind witch who invites a surprising collection of animals to join her on her broom, much to the frustration of her cat. The gang ultimately saves the witch from a fearsome dragon, and in gratitude she rewards them with a magnificent new broom which has room for everyone. A magical tale about friendship and family from Magic Light Pictures, the producers of the hugely successful The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child.

Cast

Timothy SpallDragon (voice)
Sally HawkinsBird (voice)
Rob BrydonCat (voice)
Martin ClunesDog (voice)
Simon PeggNarrator (voice)
David WalliamsFrog (voice)

