Room on the Broom

Animated film based on the wonderful children's picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The story of a kind witch who invites a surprising collection of animals to join her on her broom, much to the frustration of her cat. The gang ultimately saves the witch from a fearsome dragon, and in gratitude she rewards them with a magnificent new broom which has room for everyone. A magical tale about friendship and family from Magic Light Pictures, the producers of the hugely successful The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child.
|Timothy Spall
|Dragon (voice)
|Sally Hawkins
|Bird (voice)
|Rob Brydon
|Cat (voice)
|Martin Clunes
|Dog (voice)
|Simon Pegg
|Narrator (voice)
|David Walliams
|Frog (voice)
