Soo-jin and Jeong-hee are university students who start looking for a high paying part time job during vacation. They end up in a room salon and fall for a high down payment. The owner notices how naive they are and tells them they have to go for second rounds if they want to make big money. Meanwhile, the ace host girl, Yoon-jeong, comes back after a hiatus due to being sick. These girls begin an ego battle for getting the most customers.