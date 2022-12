Not Available

John is an extremely busy lawyer who never has time to relax and unwind. Practically married to his stressful career, all John can do is fantasize about being away in the peaceful countryside. He finally decides to take his friend's advice, Tina, who recommends a service that will take care of the day-to-day upkeep. The room servicing turns out to be the perfect helping-hand that he needed and to thank Tina, John takes her on an incredible getaway she'll never forget.