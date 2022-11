Not Available

Berg has just come to Kuala Lumpur and agrees to share a room with Andrew. He meets the other occupants of the house, including the ghost of a murdered girl and a struggling screenwriter whose wife works as a hooker. He also finds out about the mysterious disappearance of an artist who had been a previous tenant. Berg himself is plagued by inertia and the memory of a lost love, and needs to reconcile this with his new life in the city.