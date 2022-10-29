Not Available

Superstar Nicole Kidman (Days of Thunder) stars in Room to Move, one of the star's earliest roles. Kidman is Carol Trig, a high school track star whose life changes dramatically when she meets and befriends Angie, a troubled dancer whose life directly affects Carol's. Pretty soon, Carol realizes her life has become more than she can handle, and she must learn to balance her time between running, the family she neglects, and her social life: particularly Angie. Originally intended to be one part of a larger miniseries, Room to Move features one of the world's biggest stars in one of her earliest roles. With its straightforward plot, this is a film everyone can enjoy!