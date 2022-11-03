Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

Not Available

Jagmohan Jugral (Anupam Kher) kills his twin brother, Manmohan, in order to escape from Customs Officer Verma (Dalip Tahil). In the chase that follows, Jagmohan also kills Verma, and a doctor, Ashok Soni. With their deaths their children, Ramesh and Seema, are orphaned and end up at an orphanage. Both get separated when Seema is adopted by a respected couple. Ramesh runs away from the orphange and is adopted by Girdharilal (Paresh Rawal), a career thief. Ramesh learns all the skills of thievery from Girdharilal. Ramesh (Anil Kapoor) is now grown up a better career thief than Gidharilal, and Seema (Sridevi) too has grown up. Both are on the look-out for Jugral, who is now known as a very respectable citizen. The onus is now on Ramesh and Seema is convince a seemingly ignorant community about the wrong-doing of it's very own respectable citizen.