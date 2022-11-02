Roos en Rana

Not Available

The Dutch Roos and the Turkish Rana are two adolescent bosom friends who divulge all their secrets to each other in a diary. Whereas the philandering Roos is more interested in boys than in school, the reserved Rana tries to make the best of her study. The girls are very different, but share the desire to become famous, as well as the fact that at home nobody understands them. Roos' single mother is working all the time and Rana is completely fed up with her mother's traditional upbringing. When Rana's brother reads a passage from the girlfriends' diary to his mother, the situation escalates. Rana is put under house arrest and is no longer allowed to associate with Roos. For the girls, this is the limit: they take the first train to Turkey. The long journey becomes one great adventure, which not only puts their friendship to the test, but also brings about great changes on the home front.