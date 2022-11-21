Not Available

It is the International Women's Day. Today, a Police Inspector Danijel will finally show his affection to his colleague Stella. Today, a victim of domestic violence Milica will finally report her abuser. However, the inevitable encounter between the two of them will ruin their plans - while trying to resolve Milica's life drama, Daniel's own life drama takes place without him taking part. What can bring down the walls of these two lonely worlds? How much can we put up with, just to feel loved?