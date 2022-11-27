Not Available

Her search for identity began with an extremely brutal hate song by the neo-Nazi band "White Aryan Rebels", which called for murder against the black German Mo Asumang: "The bullet is for you, Mo Asumang". Fortunately, the Nazi poison works like a motor for Mo, which in her debut film takes her across Germany and into Africa, and in which Mo talks to her mother and father about belonging for the first time. Roots Germania is a search for the roots, a search for her own identity. The film is also a spiritual journey to African and Germanic ancestors and cult places.