Learn of Joseph Smith's ancestry and observe the early life and condition of the Smith family. From the meeting of Luck Mack and Joseph Sr., in Tunbridge, Vermont, to the roots of their early family life in Sharon, Vermont, and Palmyra, New York, you will relive the important events of the Smith family and the early years of Joseph. Watch as Joseph grows physically and spiritually stronger in preparation of the great events yet to come. Running time 47 minutes