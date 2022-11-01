Roots of Relationship

Not Available

The generation conflict present in the daily disputes of a grandmother and granddaughter, the film director, lead to her decision to leave; the compact images of the gradual moving out of the house, bound by place and time, and the long, agonizing dialogues become a basis for the cruelly intimate documentary within private reality, where feelings mingle with reproach; and where, despite mutual blame, nobody is guilty, as the captured situation is accompanied by nothing but misunderstanding.