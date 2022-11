Not Available

ROOTSY HIP is a resonant documentary which charts the boundaries between the idyllic dreams and the harsh realities of an eccentric collection of white rappers in Mobile, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee. Hindered by financial obligation, family pressure, social scorn and even domestic eviction, these resilient artists cling to the benevolent virtues of hip-hop as a bond and a moral code which enables them to not only endure, but to spiritually thrive in the face of adversity.