Rope Cosmetology

Not Available

Kanako encounters her former ex-, Tomoe, at an exhibition of her husband's paintings. Eventually Kanako learns that Tomoe has taken lessons "to be a bitch" for the eccentric artist's BDSM interests. This idea appeals to Kanako, so she decides to learn to be a good dog too. When Kanakos husband finds out what's happening, he becomes so angry that he throws her on a local dump, but eventually he puts a leash on her and begins to appreciate his new pet.